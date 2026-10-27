Market butter contains water, milk proteins, and salt mixed into milk or cream. Brands sell it in a packaged and processed form.

Ghee, on the other hand, comes from melting butter or cream over a flame. This heating process evaporates all the water. It leaves behind only pure fat without any artificial chemicals.

Difference in nutrients and calories...

Let us look at the calories. 100 grams of butter gives you around 717 calories, while 100 grams of ghee packs 900 calories. Butter contains 3 grams of trans fats, but pure ghee has zero trans fats. Ghee also gives you plenty of omega fatty acids and Vitamin A.