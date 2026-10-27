Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 29, bringing focus to the essential pre-dawn meal known as Sargi. Traditionally gifted by the mother-in-law, this meal includes a balance of pheni, fruits, and nuts to sustain the rigorous fast. Checking local sunrise timings is crucial to ensure the meal is completed before the fast begins.

Karwa Chauth 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, and preparations for the traditional fast begin well before sunrise. Sargi, the pre-dawn meal had before the fast begins, is an important part of the observance in many North Indian homes.

Traditionally sargi is made or given by the mother-in-law which might contain milk, pheni or seviyan, paratha, fresh or dry fruits and sweets. The specific meal is influenced by regional and family traditions. Some women observe a strict nirjala vrat, when they don’t eat or drink anything after sunrise. Others modify their fasting based on their traditions and situation.

Drik Panchang has forecast sunrise at 6:31 AM in New Delhi and 6:37 AM in Mumbai. The usual dawn to moonrise fast means that you must finish Sargi before local sunrise. You need to check a location specific panchang since the exact timings vary from city to city.

The local sunrise varies from city to city, and dinner is traditionally eaten before sunrise. Devotees are suggested to check the panchang in their city before the initiation of the fasting duration and give themselves enough time to eat well.

What Is Sargi?

Sargi is the traditional meal before dawn associated with Karwa Chauth. They consume it before the sun rises and begin their daily fast according to the traditions of their family and community. In many households, it is the mother-in-law who prepares or serves the sargi thali to the daughter-in-law. The meal can be made up of traditional food, fruit, nuts, sweets and drinks. Exchanging is also linked with the transfer of festive traditions and family blessings.

Sargi has a practical purpose too, allowing those observing the fast to eat and drink before the day begins. Fasting can be difficult so make sure you choose your meals wisely and be well hydrated beforehand.

The foods contained in sargi are not set. Some families like a classic Punjabi-style lunch with pheni, paratha and sweets, while others opt for a simpler mix of fruit, curd, almonds and milk.

What To Eat In Sargi For Karwa Chauth 2026?

A balanced sargi meal can include carbohydrates, protein, fibre and fluids. Choose foods that suit your appetite, dietary requirements and usual eating habits rather than eating more than is comfortable.

Pheni or Seviyan (Vermicelli)

Pheni and seviyan, or vermicelli, are typical meals for sargi in many North Indian and Punjabi homes. They are normally cooked with milk and sugar and eaten as a sweet meal before morning.

They offer carbs for energy, and a milk-based recipe may also include protein and calcium. The recipe differs from home to house thus the amount of sugar and richness may be modified to individual tastes.

Whole Wheat Roti or Paratha

To make the pre-dawn meal more satisfying, consume a whole-wheat paratha or roti. Carbohydrates and some fiber are provided by whole grains, while a small quantity of fat used in preparation adds energy. If you want a more balanced lunch, pair a paratha with some curd, paneer or any other item that has protein. Avoid a big or greasy dinner if you are prone to pain.

Curd Or Paneer

Curd and paneer are popular vegetarian protein sources. Curd is another source of liquids and paneer may provide bulk to a little meal. These can be served with paratha, flatbread or some other savory meal. Lactose-intolerant people might choose for a good option that suits their diet.

Fresh Fruits

The sargi thali is served together with fresh fruits which are a good source of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Typical options include:

Banana

Apples

Pomegranates

Oranges

Pears (Pyrus spp.)

Seasonal Melons (when in season)

Choose fruits that you usually tolerate well. Fruit juice might be less satiating and contain less fiber. Whole fruit is usually a sensible choice for breakfast.

Dry Fruits

Many sargi thalis come with traditional accompaniments such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios and raisins. Dried fruit is concentrated carbs. Nuts provide calories, unsaturated lipids and some protein. A small quantity is generally enough. It is not necessary to consume a great quantity when a fast is coming.

Milk Or Any Other Beverage

Often pheni or seviyan is offered with milk which might give protein and hydration. Depending on personal desire and dietary limitations, additional viable options may be a fortified plant-based beverage or coconut water. Plain water is very important prior to the fasting period commencing. Keep drinking regularly as needed but don't try to catch up by having a big amount at one time.

Mithai Or Mathri

Some families include mithai, mathri or another savoury snack as part of the traditional sargi meal. These items may have cultural significance and make the meal feel festive.

They can be included in moderation alongside more nourishing foods such as fruit, curd, nuts and whole grains. Sargi does not need to consist entirely of sweets or fried snacks.

In some families, sargi is presented along with festive gifts or shagun from the mother-in-law or another elder. The ingredients in sargi and the accompanying gifts vary across communities. There is no requirement for every household to prepare an identical thali.