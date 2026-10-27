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Morning Phone Habit And Its Impact On Brain Memory And Mental Health

You do not have to completely quit your morning phone habit in a single day. You can just start with small changes. First 5 minutes: Do not open social media the second you wake up. You should get out of bed slowly and move your body gently. You can do some simple stretching exercises if your health permits. Next 5 minutes: Drink water if you feel thirsty. This helps your body recover from the mild dehydration caused by not drinking water all night. You do not have to force yourself to drink liters of water; just drink according to your thirst and health. Next 10 minutes: Step outside your house or onto your balcony to get some natural morning sunlight. You can take a short walk if possible. Morning light regulates your body's biological clock and boosts your alertness. Next 10 minutes: Plan your top three tasks for the day in your mind or write them down in a notebook. Students can list their study topics. Office goers can organize their work tasks. Homemakers can schedule their daily chores. You start your day with a clear purpose when you spend your first 30 minutes productively before touching your phone.