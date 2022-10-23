Kali Puja 2022: Know the date, puja timings, vidhi, and significance

On Diwali, Kali Puja is worshipped to get rid of fear, enhance riches, defend oneself, and subdue foes. Maa Kali is revered on Diwali 2022 eve.

Diwali falls on the same day as Shyama Puja or Kali Puja in West Bengal, which occurs after dusk. Goddess Kali is offered a variety of sweets, grains, lentils, and even non-vegetarian foods like fish and meat by her devotees. Bengalis also carry out the Bhoot Chaturdashi ceremony, which entails lighting fourteen diyas (earthen lights) at home the day before Kali Puja to ward off bad forces. Kali Puja is worshipped to banish fear, generate riches, provide protection, and subdue foes.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Kali Puja for this year will take place. Except for West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Tripura and Assam, most states hold Kali Puja 2022 at midnight. In West Bengal, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja are both held six days following Dussehra. Kali Puja also referred to as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja. It occurs on the first day of the Hindu month of Kartik. Both Kali Puja and Lakshmi Puja for Diwali are held on the same day.

2022 Kali Puja timing and date

The date is October 24, 2022.

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 PM on October 24, 2022.

Amavasya Tithi ends on October 25, 2022 at 04:18 PM.

Diwali 2022 Kali Puja Vidhi

There are two ways to worship Maa Kali: traditional puja and tantric puja. Anybody may perform normal puja, but tantra puja requires the protection and guidance of the guru, which is no longer possible. Midnight is the ideal time to worship Maa Kali. In the worship of Maa Kali, the colours red and black have great significance.

Before worshipping Maa Kali, just following these steps:

Take a bath before the shubh muhurat.

Don a red outfit and sit in a red chair.

Then take a pole and drape red fabric over it.

Install an idol or picture of Maa Kali there.

Worship Maa Kali after Ganesh Ji.

Mata Kali should be bathed with Panchamrit.

To Maa Kali, present Chunri.

Make Maa Kali a red flower garland with Hibiscus.

Give the mother some cosmetics as a present.

Dress code for Kali Puja participants is red, orange, or ochre.



The Importance of Kali Puja 2022 The Sanskrit term kala, which signifies "darkness, time, and death," is where the name Kali comes from. In this Kali-personalized universe, the good and the evil, the positive and the negative, coexist. It also means that if good exists bad also coexists. The idol of Goddess Kali also represents the same. She is seen holding a weapon dripped in blood and a severed head. She is also seen blessing her devotees and giving food to needy folks.

