Ugadi 2025: When is Telugu New Year? Here's everything you need to know about this festival

Ugadi marks the Hindu New Year, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa. It signifies new beginnings, with traditions like temple visits, special dishes, and festive decorations

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa. The name originates from the Sanskrit words ‘Yuga’ (age) and ‘Adi’ (beginning), symbolizing the start of a new era. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day, making it highly significant. The festival is also observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and surrounding regions as Gudi Padwa.

Preparations and Decorations

People begin preparations a week in advance by cleaning and decorating their homes. It is a common practice to adorn entrances with mango leaves and create intricate rangoli designs, which are believed to bring positivity and prosperity. The festival is also considered an auspicious occasion to start new business ventures and inaugurate shops or homes.


Traditional Celebrations and Rituals

On Ugadi, people wake up early, take an oil bath, wear new clothes, and visit temples for blessings. A special dish called Pachadi, made with neem flowers, tamarind, mango, jaggery, salt, and chilli, is prepared to represent the different emotions of life. Other traditional dishes like Holige and Puliogare are also enjoyed, particularly in Karnataka. Additionally, families listen to the Panchanga (New Year’s astrological forecast), which is usually narrated by priests or elders.

Cultural and Social Aspects

Ugadi is a time for people to exchange gifts, participate in cultural events, and embrace new beginnings with a positive mindset. Many consider the day ideal for making important purchases, such as property or valuables. The festival encourages leaving behind past worries and welcoming the new year with joy, hope, and prosperity.

