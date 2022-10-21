Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: 5 tips to take care of pets, stray animals during Deepavali

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Diwali, the festival of lights, brings pleasure and joy into our lives as we celebrate with our loved ones, but the day also necessitates paying closer care to our pets. As pet owners, we should take good care of our pets and stray animals during Diwali to ensure their safety so they may enjoy the celebration. As we all know, pets might be terrified by loud noises.

    It is all too typical to witness little animals trembling in fear during the holiday season. Particularly susceptible to the loud noise of firecrackers, which tends to make them restless and agitated, are dogs and cats.

    In addition to other conditions including uncontrollable drooling, urine, faeces, and even seizures, fireworks can cause dogs to acquire a lifelong terror of loud noises. Additionally sensitive to loud noises, cats might become anxious by pyrotechnics and display signs of anxiety as hissing, trembling, unusual aggressiveness, and more.

    Moreoever, stray dogs and cats are also at risk of getting physically hurt from the firecrackers that are burst around Diwali. Some animals might even attempt eating the firecracker shells, which can result in burns, vomiting, diarrhoea, and other problems.

    Here are 5 tips to keep your pets and stray animals safe during the festival: 

    1. To keep your dogs from being alarmed by loud explosions, keep them busy and show them affection. Pet owners may also close the doors and windows to block out outside sounds.

    2. Sweets are required for festivals, especially in Indian homes. Sweets, however, are bad for our animal pals' health. As a result, we should prevent our pets from eating sweets as they may cause intestinal problems. They are permitted to consume meals that resemble desserts but not true desserts. 

    3. Pets might not be aware that electrical connections, lights, and diyas might hurt them. Make sure the animals can't get to them. As a result, the pets won't risk electrocution or fire-related burns.

    4. With all the explosions around Diwali, the air becomes dry, which makes our dogs and other animals thirsty. We must make sure that dogs or stary animals have easy access to food and water in a secure area of the house so they may eat and drink.

    5. Pets and other animals are sensitive to chemicals and poisons, as are their paws. They may get rashes or allergies after coming into contact with any chemicals emitted by the crackers, colours, or other hazardous items. Burnt crackers, food colouring, and other items should be cleaned up as soon as the celebration is done to prevent accidental eating, which can cause upset stomachs, burns, poisoning, and other health problems.

