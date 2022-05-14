Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Having period rashes frequently? Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it

    First Published May 14, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Rashes are one of the most prevalent disorders associated with menstruation. There isn't a single woman who hasn't had period rashes, but the reality is that they can be avoided. Here are five ways to prevent it.

    Period rash or pad rash refers to rashes caused by sanitary napkins during menstruation. It is fairly prevalent and can cause itching, redness, pain, and other symptoms. Rashes are one of the most prevalent disorders associated with menstruation. There isn't a single woman who hasn't had period rashes, but the reality is that they can be avoided.

    Here are five ways to avoid period rashes;

    Change pad regularly

    Are you guilty of wearing the same pad all day? Please do not do so! Wearing the same pad for an extended length of time is not only harmful to your health, but it also adds to period rashes. If you want to get rid of rashes, you should change your pad on a regular basis. Depending on your flow, change your pad every 3-5 hours.

    Maintain proper hygiene

    The infection-causing germs can be removed by washing the vaginal region with warm water every few hours. Maintaining appropriate hygiene throughout that time will keep you both comfortable and clean.

    Wear right underwear

    During your periods, make sure you wear cotton underwear. This keeps you from sweating excessively and allows your skin to breathe. There's a lower possibility of developing rashes down there if there's appropriate ventilation and no moisture buildup. Wearing tight underwear might cause rashes due to friction. Choose a flowy cotton cloth.

    Know your alternatives

    The most common cause of period rashes is the use of sanitary napkins. Switching to a brand composed completely of cotton may be a smart option. If you've previously tried this and haven't noticed a difference, you could wish to switch to tampons or a menstrual cup instead of sanitary napkins.

    Keep area dry and use powder

    Always keep the area dry and clean. This can aid in the prevention of rashes, infections, and bad odours. Using a moderate talcum powder, such as baby powder, can reduce the likelihood of rashes by reducing friction. It also absorbs excess moisture and keeps the region dry. So, try using talcum powder to get rid of those itchy rashes!

