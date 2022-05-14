Having period rashes frequently? Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it

Rashes are one of the most prevalent disorders associated with menstruation. There isn't a single woman who hasn't had period rashes, but the reality is that they can be avoided. Here are five ways to prevent it.

Period rash or pad rash refers to rashes caused by sanitary napkins during menstruation. It is fairly prevalent and can cause itching, redness, pain, and other symptoms. Rashes are one of the most prevalent disorders associated with menstruation. There isn't a single woman who hasn't had period rashes, but the reality is that they can be avoided. Here are five ways to avoid period rashes; Change pad regularly Are you guilty of wearing the same pad all day? Please do not do so! Wearing the same pad for an extended length of time is not only harmful to your health, but it also adds to period rashes. If you want to get rid of rashes, you should change your pad on a regular basis. Depending on your flow, change your pad every 3-5 hours.

Maintain proper hygiene The infection-causing germs can be removed by washing the vaginal region with warm water every few hours. Maintaining appropriate hygiene throughout that time will keep you both comfortable and clean. Wear right underwear During your periods, make sure you wear cotton underwear. This keeps you from sweating excessively and allows your skin to breathe. There's a lower possibility of developing rashes down there if there's appropriate ventilation and no moisture buildup. Wearing tight underwear might cause rashes due to friction. Choose a flowy cotton cloth.