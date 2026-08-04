Craving Hilsa? Learn how to make authentic Bengali Ilish Jhuro in just 10 minutes with simple ingredients. This quick, flavorful recipe is perfect for seafood lovers looking for a traditional homemade dish.

Food Tips: Picture this - a plate of hot rice, a dollop of ghee, and a spoonful of Ilish Jhuro. Seriously, what more could you possibly need?

Many people make a similar dish with Lote fish (Bombay Duck), but let's be honest, you just can't get that signature Ilish oil and aroma from anything else. The only problem? All those tiny bones.

But don't worry. We have a few simple tricks up our sleeve to make deboning a breeze and get that perfect, crumbly texture you see in restaurants.

What you'll need for Ilish Jhuro:

Ilish fish Mustard oil Green chillies Chopped garlic Salt and turmeric powder Nigella seeds (Kalonji) for tempering

Here’s the step-by-step guide:

1. Steam it, don't boil it

First, rub the Ilish pieces with salt and turmeric and let them sit for 10 minutes. Then, in a pan, add a little water, place the fish, cover it, and let it steam on low heat for 5 minutes. Steaming is key—it keeps the fish from breaking apart and locks in all that precious oil.

2. The easy deboning trick

Once the fish cools down, gently press it with your hands. The big bones will come right off. For the smaller, pesky ones, here's a hack: rub the fish lightly between your palms. The tiny bones will rise to the surface. A pair of tweezers will make this job even easier.

3. Get your pan ready

Heat 2 tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan. Add nigella seeds, slit green chillies, and 2 crushed garlic cloves for tempering. The garlic really brings out the amazing aroma of the Ilish.

4. Fry till it's perfectly crumbly

Now, add the deboned fish to the pan. Keep the flame low and stir continuously for about 8-10 minutes. The more you stir, the crumblier it gets. Towards the end, add a pinch of sugar and salt to taste. The sugar just balances everything out perfectly.

5. The finishing touch

Before you take it off the heat, drizzle a spoonful of raw mustard oil and some chopped coriander leaves on top. Cover the pan for 5 minutes to let all the flavours meld together.

For the best flavour and oil content, use the belly pieces of the Ilish. If you want it absolutely bone-free, you can give the steamed fish a quick one-second pulse in a mixer before you start picking out the bones.

Monsoon season is practically an Ilish festival in itself. So, skip the Lote this time and try making this authentic Ilish Jhuro. The moment you have that first bite with hot rice, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.