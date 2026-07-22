5 Common Things You Use Every Day That Could Secretly Damage Your Liver
Your liver works tirelessly to keep your body healthy, but some everyday habits and products may silently damage it. Here are five common things that could harm your liver more than you might expect.
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These items are dangerous for the liver
Everyone knows that drinking and smoking are bad for your health. But most people don't realise that five items we use daily, without even thinking, can damage our liver more than alcohol. Let's find out what these items are.
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1. Excessive painkiller injections/tablets:
Taking too many painkillers like Paracetamol can seriously damage your liver. These painkillers often cause symptoms like fatigue and vomiting. So, never take these doses without consulting a doctor first.
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2. Processed junk foods:
Processed junk food contains trans fats and high saturated fats. This puts extra pressure on the liver, which can lead to serious damage. Think twice before you eat processed junk food.
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4. Don't ignore viral infections:
Sometimes, we just ignore viral infections like Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. If you don't get them treated right at the start, they can cause permanent damage to your liver.
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3. Unnecessary supplements and herbal medicines:
Many bodybuilders take supplements that are marketed as 'natural'. But these can contain toxins that are bad for the liver. You should especially avoid steroids and unverified Ayurvedic medicines.
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5. High-sugar and high-fructose foods:
Eating too many sugary and high-fructose foods like cool drinks, candies, cakes, and juice packets can cause Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This can even develop into liver cirrhosis. So, be careful before eating these foods. While alcohol is definitely harmful, constantly ignoring the items listed above can be just as dangerous. It's important to know this.
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