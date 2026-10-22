All bees work together to make honey. Forager bees collect nectar from flowers and bring it to the honeycomb. They pass this nectar to other bees. Special enzymes mix into the nectar during this transfer. These enzymes change the nature of the sugars. The bees then flap their wings very fast to create air circulation inside the hive. This air evaporates the extra water from the nectar. The nectar becomes thick honey as the water level drops. Finally, the bees store this ready honey in the honeycomb cells for future use.