A black bear snuck into a California library before opening hours and ate staff snacks, including a jar of honey. The break-in occurred on the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh's first publication, creating a real-life parallel to the famous character. Remarkably, the bear left the library's books and shelves completely undamaged.

A black bear snuck into a local library in California, strolled around the premises, and then helped itself to a jar of honey, creating a real-life Winnie-the-Pooh moment. The fact that the break-in occurred on Wednesday, October 14, the 100th anniversary of the cute pig's first appearance—a creation of AA Milne—made the episode even more noteworthy.

The bear is seen entering the library at about 6 a.m. local time, much before the general opening at 10 a.m., according to security footage released by Mono County Free Libraries.

"On the very day the world marks 100 years since AA Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh was first published, a black bear made its way inside the Mammoth Lakes Library branch of the Mono County Free Libraries before opening hours, and, in a tribute no one asked for, went straight for the honey," the library captioned the accompanying video.

Upon entering, the bear straightaway went for the staff snack supply where it helped itself to peanut butter, a selection of peach pups, cookies and one jar of honey.

The library stated that no damage was reported, despite the fact that most people would have expected an apex predator like a black bear to leave its mark. No books were damaged, and no shelves were knocked down.

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Josef Bopp, Director of Libraries, stated, "We do remind patrons—and perhaps more importantly our bears—that snacks are not part of the circulating collection, even though we love an enthusiastic patron and we understand the excitement of the centenary."

On October 14, 1926, Winnie-the-Pooh was originally published, exposing readers to a "Bear of Very Little Brain" with an enormous appetite for honey. Social media has now taken notice of the bear's visit and covert honey eating on Winnie-the-Pooh's centenary, which can only be described as a life-imitating art moment.