Internet Star August: How This Indian Cat Earned Rs 4.5 Lakh in a Year
What began as a fun Instagram page for a ginger cat named August has grown into one of India's most popular pet success stories. August, who her human manages in Gurgaon and Nagaland, earned more than Rs. 4.5 lakh in a single year, according to a rare income report uploaded on her Instagram feed on December 30.
This transparency piqued the interest of social media users, demonstrating the potential of pet influencers in India's creative economy.
August's path did not start with viral stardom or large brand partnerships. The account began the year without any earnings. Growth occurred gradually. In February, the account earned Rs. 33,000, but in March, profits dropped to zero. Then, in April, the account experienced a significant increase, generating Rs. 1.4 lakh in a month.
The remainder of the year was distinguished by a combination of tranquil periods and active brand marketing. December finished strong with Rs. 95,000, bringing the total income for the year beyond Rs. 4.5 lakh.
The secret to August's success was consistency, mixed with a distinct fashion sense. Pearl necklaces, giant bows, bindis, and couture-inspired outfits elevated the cat to fashion icon status. August's content was based on consistent publishing and high audience interaction, rather than a single viral event.
In a touching remark, August's owner reflected on the experience, adding, "Started from scratch, ended with progress." A reminder that little beginnings are nevertheless important.
August's success story demonstrates the increasing importance of pet-related content in India's internet world. As marketers in sectors such as pet food, grooming, and lifestyle items target specific audiences, pet influencers like as August have become useful marketing partners. This trend bodes well for pet-centric social media accounts in India's creative economy.
