VIDEO: Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note
Varun Dhawan's favourite dog, Angel, has died, and the actor has taken to Instagram to notify everyone. He shared a video and wrote a heartfelt message.
Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away
Varun Dhawan's favourite dog, Angel, has died, and the actor has taken to Instagram to notify everyone. He shared a video and wrote a heartfelt message. Varun wrote, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel 😇."
The actor further wrote, "Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road (sic)."
Many celebrities and fans of the actor are very sad that his beloved pet is no more. Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen opposite Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is shocked to know about Angel's death. She commented on the post, "WHAT (sic)."
Mouni Roy, who is also a part of the film, wrote, "Im so terribly sorry (sic)." A fan of Varun commented, "Angel...🥺 you will be missed, rest in peace (sic)."
Another Instagram user wrote, "@varundvn Really sad for ur loss bro. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." One more fan wrote, "May her soul rest in peace 🕊️ she will be missed (sic)."
Varun will next appear in Border 2, which is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2026. The actor portrays an Army officer in the film, and his fans are quite anxious to see him on the big screen.
A few days ago, the film's teaser was revealed. Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Varun also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai scheduled. The film will be released in June of next year. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in prominent parts, and it is directed by Varun's father, famous filmmaker David Dhawan.
