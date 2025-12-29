Image Credit : Instagram

Varun will next appear in Border 2, which is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2026. The actor portrays an Army officer in the film, and his fans are quite anxious to see him on the big screen.

A few days ago, the film's teaser was revealed. Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Varun also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai scheduled. The film will be released in June of next year. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in prominent parts, and it is directed by Varun's father, famous filmmaker David Dhawan.