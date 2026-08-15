Independence Day is a time to celebrate India's history and culture, but in Bengaluru, August 15 can also be an opportunity to explore the city's food, heritage, greenery and vibrant neighbourhoods.

From starting the morning with a classic South Indian breakfast to visiting the iconic Lalbagh Flower Show and experiencing the city's Independence Day celebrations, there are plenty of ways to make the holiday memorable.

If you are looking for something beyond the usual flag-hoisting ceremonies, here are seven things to do in Bengaluru on Independence Day.