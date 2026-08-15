Independence Day In Bengaluru: 7 Unique Things To Do This August 15
Looking for unique ways to celebrate Independence Day in Bengaluru? From an MTR breakfast and the Lalbagh Flower Show to Freedom Habba, heritage walks, street-food trails and cycling, here are seven experiences to make August 15 memorable.
From Lalbagh To Freedom Habba
Independence Day is a time to celebrate India's history and culture, but in Bengaluru, August 15 can also be an opportunity to explore the city's food, heritage, greenery and vibrant neighbourhoods.
From starting the morning with a classic South Indian breakfast to visiting the iconic Lalbagh Flower Show and experiencing the city's Independence Day celebrations, there are plenty of ways to make the holiday memorable.
If you are looking for something beyond the usual flag-hoisting ceremonies, here are seven things to do in Bengaluru on Independence Day.
Start With A Classic MTR Breakfast
Begin your Independence Day morning with a traditional Bengaluru breakfast at MTR. The iconic eatery is known for its South Indian breakfast favourites, making it a fitting start to a day of exploring the city.
Try classics such as idli, vada, dosa, khara bath and filter coffee before heading out for the day's activities.
Visit The Lalbagh Independence Day Flower Show
Lalbagh Botanical Garden is one of Bengaluru's most popular destinations during the Independence Day weekend.
The annual flower show adds a festive touch to the garden, with elaborate floral displays and themed installations. An early morning visit can be a good option if you want to avoid the heavier crowds later in the day.
Experience Freedom Habba At Vidhana Soudha
Head to Vidhana Soudha to experience Freedom Habba, one of Bengaluru's major Independence Day celebrations this year.
The event brings together cultural programmes, exhibitions, food and craft stalls, and activities centred around India's Independence Day. It offers visitors an opportunity to experience the celebrations beyond the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony.
Take A Walk Through Old Bengaluru
Independence Day is also a good occasion to explore the Bengaluru that existed long before the city became known as India's technology capital.
Take a walk through Basavanagudi, Malleshwaram, Chickpet or KR Market to discover traditional markets, old neighbourhoods, temples, eateries and heritage landmarks. These areas offer a glimpse into the city's older character and history.
Go On An Independence Day Street-Food Trail
Turn the holiday into a food adventure by exploring Bengaluru's street-food scene.
You can head to VV Puram Food Street for dosas, chaats, pav bhaji and sweets, or explore Shivajinagar and Frazer Town for biryani, kebabs and other popular dishes.
The city's food scene also reflects its diverse population, making a street-food trail a delicious way to experience different regional flavours without leaving Bengaluru.
Explore Bengaluru On Two Wheels
For those who prefer an active Independence Day, an early-morning cycling ride can be a great way to see the city before traffic builds up.
You can either join an organised Independence Day cycling event or plan a shorter route through areas such as Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha and central Bengaluru. An early start is advisable, particularly around busy celebration venues.
End The Day With Food, Music Or Culture
Round off the holiday with an evening of music, a cultural programme or an Independence Day-themed meal.
Bengaluru's restaurants and cultural spaces often mark August 15 with special menus, performances and themed events. Alternatively, simply head out for dinner and explore one of the city's many neighbourhood food spots.
A Different Way To Celebrate Independence Day
From a traditional breakfast and the Lalbagh Flower Show to Freedom Habba, heritage walks and Bengaluru's famous street food, Independence Day does not have to mean spending the entire day at one venue. A combination of food, history, culture and exploration can turn August 15 into a memorable Bengaluru experience.
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