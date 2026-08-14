PM Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The event will commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the youth's role in the 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' vision, with thousands participating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday with the grand event also set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of the youth in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Youth Participation and 'Vande Mataram' Tribute

The cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Song 'Vande Mataram' followed by the National Anthem after PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the rampart. They will be forming 'Vande Matram'. View cutters depicting the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047' will be installed at Gyanpath.

Special Guests to Witness Celebrations

About 5,000 special guests from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These include International Yoga Day Volunteers, Women Entrepreneurs under PM Mudra Yojana, Beneficiaries under NAMASTE, PM AJAY, SEED, Best performing MY Bharat Volunteers, Best performing beneficiaries of PMAY(U), Street vendors under PM SVANidhi, urban sanitation workers under Swachh Bharat Mission, Best performing Delhi Metro workers, best performing workers of Kartavya Path/Central Vista and youth innovators under National Innovation Programmes.

Historic Rendition of National Song

For the first time, the full version of "Vande Mataram" was played before and at the conclusion of the President's Address to the Nation on the eve of Independence Day. The rendition was followed by the national anthem, marking a historic moment in the official celebrations. (ANI)