If you are looking for something different to do in Bengaluru this Independence Day, skip the shopping malls and head outdoors. The city has plenty of old markets, food streets, heritage neighbourhoods and bustling commercial areas that offer a closer look at Bengaluru's character.

From the colourful lanes of Chickpet to the food stalls of VV Puram, these streets bring together history, local food, shopping and everyday city life.

This August 15, instead of spending the holiday indoors, explore Bengaluru on foot and discover some of the city's most distinctive neighbourhoods. From traditional markets and food streets to busy shopping areas, here are eight places worth exploring this Independence Day.