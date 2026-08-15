Independence Day In Bengaluru: 8 Streets To Explore Beyond Malls For Food And Heritage
Looking for a different way to celebrate Independence Day in Bengaluru? Skip the malls and explore eight streets and neighbourhoods known for food, shopping and heritage, including VV Puram, Chickpet, Avenue Road, Gandhi Bazaar and KR Market.
Bengaluru Streets To Explore This Independence Day
If you are looking for something different to do in Bengaluru this Independence Day, skip the shopping malls and head outdoors. The city has plenty of old markets, food streets, heritage neighbourhoods and bustling commercial areas that offer a closer look at Bengaluru's character.
From the colourful lanes of Chickpet to the food stalls of VV Puram, these streets bring together history, local food, shopping and everyday city life.
This August 15, instead of spending the holiday indoors, explore Bengaluru on foot and discover some of the city's most distinctive neighbourhoods. From traditional markets and food streets to busy shopping areas, here are eight places worth exploring this Independence Day.
VV Puram Food Street
For food lovers, VV Puram Food Street is an obvious place to begin. The popular food destination comes alive in the evenings with dosas, chaats, pav bhaji, sweets, sandwiches and several other quick bites.
It is a good choice if you want to turn Independence Day into a casual street-food trail with friends or family.
Chickpet
Step into Chickpet to experience one of Bengaluru's oldest commercial neighbourhoods. Known for its textile shops, jewellery stores and busy lanes, the area offers a glimpse into the city's traditional trading culture.
The narrow streets and bustling markets provide a sharp contrast to Bengaluru's modern shopping malls and technology corridors.
Avenue Road
Avenue Road is another destination for those who want to experience old Bengaluru. The area is particularly known for its bookstores, stationery shops, wholesale businesses and historic commercial character.
A walk through the neighbourhood can be combined with a visit to nearby landmarks in the old Pete area, making it a good option for those interested in Bengaluru's history.
Gandhi Bazaar
Located in Basavanagudi, Gandhi Bazaar offers a more relaxed glimpse of traditional Bengaluru. The neighbourhood is known for its flower sellers, local shops, eateries and South Indian food.
Stop for a traditional breakfast or an evening snack, then explore the surrounding streets and soak in the old Bengaluru atmosphere.
Sampige Road In Malleshwaram
Sampige Road is one of Malleshwaram's best-known stretches and is surrounded by shops, eateries and traditional businesses.
Visitors can explore local food, browse through shops and take a walk through the neighbourhood's older residential lanes. Malleshwaram is also a good place to experience Bengaluru's traditional South Indian culture.
Shivajinagar
For a completely different side of Bengaluru, head to Shivajinagar. The busy neighbourhood is known for its markets and diverse food culture.
From biryani and kebabs to snacks and sweets, the area offers plenty to explore for food enthusiasts. Its bustling streets also reflect the multicultural character of the city.
Commercial Street
If you cannot completely give up shopping on Independence Day, Commercial Street offers a middle ground between a mall and a traditional market.
The popular shopping destination is packed with clothing stores, footwear shops, accessories, street vendors and eateries. It is ideal for those who want to shop while experiencing the energy of a busy Bengaluru street.
KR Market
End your street trail at KR Market, one of the city's most recognisable wholesale markets. The area is particularly lively in the early hours, with traders dealing in flowers, fruits, vegetables and other goods.
The colourful flower market is especially worth exploring if you are looking for a visual experience that captures the energy of Bengaluru beyond its corporate identity.
Why Explore Bengaluru On Independence Day?
Bengaluru is often associated with technology companies, startups, cafés and shopping malls, but the city's identity goes much deeper. Its old markets, food streets and neighbourhoods tell the stories of generations of traders, residents and communities that helped shape the city.
So, this Independence Day, consider swapping the air-conditioned mall for a walking trail through Bengaluru's streets. You may discover a side of the city that is easy to miss in everyday life.
Tip: Many of these areas can get crowded, particularly during a public holiday. If you are planning a food or shopping trail, start early, use public transport where practical and check local traffic restrictions before heading out.
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