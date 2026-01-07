Hyderabadi Biryani to Mysore Pak: 6 Famous South Indian Dishes Named After Cities
Across South India, several iconic dishes are celebrated for their regional roots, often named after the cities or states they originate from. Here are the top five South Indian dishes you must know and try.
These dish names are something special!
India's diversity shines in its food. Each state has its own famous dish, like Biryani in Telangana or sweets in Andhra. Some dishes are so famous they're named after their hometowns!
1. Hyderabadi Biryani - Telangana
Ask anyone where the best biryani is, and 90% will say Hyderabad. This ancient city is a brand for tasty biryani, loved by locals and tourists alike. It's known as Hyderabadi Dum Biryani.
2. Kakinada Khaja - Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is known for its sweets, and Kakinada Khaja is a star. Crispy outside and juicy inside, this mouth-watering treat is a specialty of the city of Kakinada.
3. Chettinad Chicken - Tamil Nadu
For a true taste of Tamil Nadu, you must try Chettinad Chicken. This super spicy, masala-packed curry will make you sweat. It's a favorite for non-veg lovers across the country.
4. Mysore Pak - Karnataka
Just hearing the name Mysore Pak makes mouths water. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth sweet from Mysuru is now a favorite across India, especially in the South.
5. Malabar Parotta - Kerala
Layered and so soft it melts in your mouth, this parotta with a Kerala-style curry is divine. The ones from the Malabar coast are extra special, making them famous nationwide.
