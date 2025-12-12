Make this Christmas extra special with a healthy homemade plum cake that requires no oven, no maida, no sugar, and no baking agents, just simple ingredients and an easy method for a delicious festive flavour.

When you hear Christmas, the first thing that comes to mind is plum cake. Now you don’t need to buy it from a bakery—you can prepare this healthy, delicious version easily at home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

How to Prepare

This is a no-baking powder, no-baking soda, no oil, no sugar, no jaggery, no maida plum cake recipe. You don’t need a beater or an oven, just simple ingredients and an aluminium uruli.

Step-by-Step Recipe

1. Prepare the Cake Tin

  • Line a half-kilogram cake tin with butter paper.
  • Grease the paper with butter and keep it ready.

2. Prepare the Citrus Mix

  • Take ½ cup orange juice and 2 teaspoons orange zest; keep aside.
  • Take ¼ teaspoon lemon zest and set aside separately.

3. Prepare the Flour Mix In a 120 ml cup:

  • Add 1 tablespoon cornflour,
  • 1 tablespoon ragi flour,
  • 1 tablespoon oats flour,
  • Fill the remaining space with wheat flour. Sift this flour mixture three times and keep aside.

4. Make the Fruit Base

  • Soak 30 deseeded dates in water, then blend lightly.
  • Boil this mixture in a pan.
  • Add 50 g black raisins and 50 g brown raisins; cook until it thickens.

Add:

Related Articles

Related image1
8 Best Last-Minute Christmas Eve Gifts Everyone Will Love This Holiday Season
Related image2
Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven
  • ½ tsp mixed spice powder (cloves + cinnamon + cardamom)
  • A pinch of nutmeg powder
  • ¼ tsp dry ginger powder
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • Mix well and add the orange and lemon zest.
  • Let this mixture cool completely.

5. Prepare the Egg Mixture

  • Separate 1 egg.
  • Beat the egg white with a whisk or fork until frothy; set aside.
  • Beat the yolk for 2 minutes.
  • Add half the orange juice and beat for another minute.

6. Combine the Mixtures

  • Add the cooled date–raisin mixture to the yolk mixture.
  • Add more orange juice if needed to loosen the mixture.
  • Add 25 g melted butter and mix.
  • Add the sifted flour mixture and mix gently.

7. Add Nuts & Fruits Add:

  • 10 g chopped almonds
  • 10 g chopped cashews
  • 10 g chopped cherries
  • 10 g tutti-frutti Fold everything well. Now fold this mixture into the beaten egg whites.

8. Cook the Cake (Without Oven)

  • Preheat an aluminium uruli with its lid on low flame.
  • Pour the cake batter into the prepared tin and level the top.
  • Decorate with almonds, cashews, and cherries.
  • Place the tin inside the heated uruli, cover it, and cook on low flame for 1 hour 10 minutes.

9. Check & Serve

  • Insert a skewer; if it comes out clean, switch off the heat.
  • Let the cake cool completely before slicing.
  • Your soft, healthy plum cake is ready to enjoy!
  • Tip: If you prefer less sweetness, reduce dates to 20 instead of 30.