Make this Christmas extra special with a healthy homemade plum cake that requires no oven, no maida, no sugar, and no baking agents, just simple ingredients and an easy method for a delicious festive flavour.
When you hear Christmas, the first thing that comes to mind is plum cake. Now you don’t need to buy it from a bakery—you can prepare this healthy, delicious version easily at home.
How to Prepare
This is a no-baking powder, no-baking soda, no oil, no sugar, no jaggery, no maida plum cake recipe. You don’t need a beater or an oven, just simple ingredients and an aluminium uruli.
Step-by-Step Recipe
1. Prepare the Cake Tin
- Line a half-kilogram cake tin with butter paper.
- Grease the paper with butter and keep it ready.
2. Prepare the Citrus Mix
- Take ½ cup orange juice and 2 teaspoons orange zest; keep aside.
- Take ¼ teaspoon lemon zest and set aside separately.
3. Prepare the Flour Mix In a 120 ml cup:
- Add 1 tablespoon cornflour,
- 1 tablespoon ragi flour,
- 1 tablespoon oats flour,
- Fill the remaining space with wheat flour. Sift this flour mixture three times and keep aside.
4. Make the Fruit Base
- Soak 30 deseeded dates in water, then blend lightly.
- Boil this mixture in a pan.
- Add 50 g black raisins and 50 g brown raisins; cook until it thickens.
Add:
- ½ tsp mixed spice powder (cloves + cinnamon + cardamom)
- A pinch of nutmeg powder
- ¼ tsp dry ginger powder
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- Mix well and add the orange and lemon zest.
- Let this mixture cool completely.
5. Prepare the Egg Mixture
- Separate 1 egg.
- Beat the egg white with a whisk or fork until frothy; set aside.
- Beat the yolk for 2 minutes.
- Add half the orange juice and beat for another minute.
6. Combine the Mixtures
- Add the cooled date–raisin mixture to the yolk mixture.
- Add more orange juice if needed to loosen the mixture.
- Add 25 g melted butter and mix.
- Add the sifted flour mixture and mix gently.
7. Add Nuts & Fruits Add:
- 10 g chopped almonds
- 10 g chopped cashews
- 10 g chopped cherries
- 10 g tutti-frutti Fold everything well. Now fold this mixture into the beaten egg whites.
8. Cook the Cake (Without Oven)
- Preheat an aluminium uruli with its lid on low flame.
- Pour the cake batter into the prepared tin and level the top.
- Decorate with almonds, cashews, and cherries.
- Place the tin inside the heated uruli, cover it, and cook on low flame for 1 hour 10 minutes.
9. Check & Serve
- Insert a skewer; if it comes out clean, switch off the heat.
- Let the cake cool completely before slicing.
- Your soft, healthy plum cake is ready to enjoy!
- Tip: If you prefer less sweetness, reduce dates to 20 instead of 30.