Make this Christmas extra special with a healthy homemade plum cake that requires no oven, no maida, no sugar, and no baking agents, just simple ingredients and an easy method for a delicious festive flavour.

When you hear Christmas, the first thing that comes to mind is plum cake. Now you don’t need to buy it from a bakery—you can prepare this healthy, delicious version easily at home.

How to Prepare

This is a no-baking powder, no-baking soda, no oil, no sugar, no jaggery, no maida plum cake recipe. You don’t need a beater or an oven, just simple ingredients and an aluminium uruli.

Step-by-Step Recipe

1. Prepare the Cake Tin

Line a half-kilogram cake tin with butter paper.

Grease the paper with butter and keep it ready.

2. Prepare the Citrus Mix

Take ½ cup orange juice and 2 teaspoons orange zest; keep aside.

Take ¼ teaspoon lemon zest and set aside separately.

3. Prepare the Flour Mix In a 120 ml cup:

Add 1 tablespoon cornflour,

1 tablespoon ragi flour,

1 tablespoon oats flour,

Fill the remaining space with wheat flour. Sift this flour mixture three times and keep aside.

4. Make the Fruit Base

Soak 30 deseeded dates in water, then blend lightly.

Boil this mixture in a pan.

Add 50 g black raisins and 50 g brown raisins; cook until it thickens.

Add:

½ tsp mixed spice powder (cloves + cinnamon + cardamom)

A pinch of nutmeg powder

¼ tsp dry ginger powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

Mix well and add the orange and lemon zest.

Let this mixture cool completely.

5. Prepare the Egg Mixture

Separate 1 egg.

Beat the egg white with a whisk or fork until frothy; set aside.

Beat the yolk for 2 minutes.

Add half the orange juice and beat for another minute.

6. Combine the Mixtures

Add the cooled date–raisin mixture to the yolk mixture.

Add more orange juice if needed to loosen the mixture.

Add 25 g melted butter and mix.

Add the sifted flour mixture and mix gently.

7. Add Nuts & Fruits Add:

10 g chopped almonds

10 g chopped cashews

10 g chopped cherries

10 g tutti-frutti Fold everything well. Now fold this mixture into the beaten egg whites.

8. Cook the Cake (Without Oven)

Preheat an aluminium uruli with its lid on low flame.

Pour the cake batter into the prepared tin and level the top.

Decorate with almonds, cashews, and cherries.

Place the tin inside the heated uruli, cover it, and cook on low flame for 1 hour 10 minutes.

9. Check & Serve