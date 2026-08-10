The rains are here! We've picked out seven amazing places near Bangalore that are perfect for a monsoon visit. Let's check them out.
Mysore is about 150 km from Bangalore, and it's a fantastic place to visit during the monsoon.
This dam is just 40 km away from Bangalore. It's a super peaceful spot, surrounded by hills and forests. The monsoon makes the whole area look fresh and green.
Located just 22 km from the city, Bannerghatta National Park is a great monsoon outing.
This waterfall is about 135 km from Bangalore. During the monsoon, it's a truly breathtaking sight.
Okay, it's a bit of a drive at around 250 km from Bangalore, but Coorg is an absolute must-visit in the monsoon.
Right in the heart of Bangalore, Lalbagh is a green paradise. When it rains, the garden comes alive with bright flowers and fresh, green leaves.
Nandi Hills is a classic Bangalore getaway, just 60 km away. In the monsoon, it's even better.
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