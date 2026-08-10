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7 Monsoon Getaways Near Bangalore

The rains are here! We've picked out seven amazing places near Bangalore that are perfect for a monsoon visit. Let's check them out.

lifestyle Aug 10 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
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Mysore

Mysore is about 150 km from Bangalore, and it's a fantastic place to visit during the monsoon. 

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Manchanabele Dam

This dam is just 40 km away from Bangalore. It's a super peaceful spot, surrounded by hills and forests. The monsoon makes the whole area look fresh and green.

Image credits: Getty
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Bannerghatta National Park

Located just 22 km from the city, Bannerghatta National Park is a great monsoon outing. 

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Shivanasamudra Falls

This waterfall is about 135 km from Bangalore. During the monsoon, it's a truly breathtaking sight. 

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Coorg (Kodagu)

Okay, it's a bit of a drive at around 250 km from Bangalore, but Coorg is an absolute must-visit in the monsoon. 

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Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Right in the heart of Bangalore, Lalbagh is a green paradise. When it rains, the garden comes alive with bright flowers and fresh, green leaves.

Image credits: pexels
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Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills is a classic Bangalore getaway, just 60 km away. In the monsoon, it's even better. 

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