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Cholesterol Alert! Your Breakfast Plate Could Be Raising Your Levels Without You Knowing
Did you know that some of your favourite breakfast items could be secretly increasing your bad cholesterol? For the sake of your heart and overall health, it's time to drop these five foods from your morning routine, starting today.
Five breakfast items that increase bad cholesterol
Sugary products
These sugary cereals contain processed carbs and have very little fibre. This combination directly causes your bad cholesterol to rise. You should instead choose healthier options like oatmeal or unsweetened whole grains.
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Fried items
Cookies
Yes, cookies and donuts look very appealing. However, they are loaded with trans fats and saturated fats. These fats increase your bad cholesterol and put you at a higher risk of heart disease.
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Dairy Products
White Bread:
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