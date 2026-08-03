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Telling her to think what society will say

It's good to be aware of society, for sure. But, teaching your daughter to make every decision based on what others will think is not the right way. Girls who grow up like this often push their own dreams aside just to please everyone else. You should teach her to make decisions responsibly and to respect her own values. Society keeps changing, but self-respect will be with her for life.