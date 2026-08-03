Parenting Tips: 5 Things Every Mom Should Never Say to Her Daughter!
Every mom wants the best for her daughter. She works hard and gives great advice. But sometimes, even with love, a few careless words can do a lot of damage. These words can really affect a daughter's future. Let's check out what they are.
5 things a mother should not say to her daughter
Saying she is not beautiful
A girl first forms an opinion about her looks based on what her family says. If you compare her with other girls or criticise her appearance, she will start feeling she's not good enough. You must teach her from a young age that her personality, kindness, and self-confidence are far more important than looks. When a mother makes her daughter feel special, she can face any challenge in life with courage.
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The words 'You can't do it'
If she gets low marks in an exam or fails at something, don't say things that discourage her. Instead, you should use words that motivate her. Remember, every success story has a few failures along the way. Simple words like, 'Try again, I am here with you,' can completely change her life. A mother's faith in her daughter is her greatest strength.
Parenting Tips: 5 Things Fathers Must Stop Doing for Daughters’ Wellbeing!
Telling her to think what society will say
Saying this is enough for girls
Saying marriage will fix everything
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