QR Code: Hidden Science Behind Those 3 Squares Finally Revealed!
We see QR codes everywhere, but what's the deal with those three big squares in the corners? Here's a deep dive into the smart engineering, finder patterns, and the Reed-Solomon error correction tech that makes scanning so fast.
Is there so much science in the QR Code you see every day? The real secret behind those corner boxes
From industrial assembly lines to daily life: The birth of QR codes
Today, QR codes are a big part of payment systems. But they were actually invented to solve a logistics problem in an industrial sector. Engineers at a Japanese company called Denso Wave, a subsidiary of the Denso Group, developed it in 1994. They created the Quick Response format to easily track parts on automobile assembly lines. The old 1D barcodes stored very little information and had to be held in a precise position for scanning. The engineers specially designed the QR format to carry more information without needing perfect alignment with the scanner.
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Why only three squares... not four?
How do damaged or scratched QR codes work?
One of the best features of QR codes is that they work correctly even if they are physically damaged, dusty, or scratched. QR codes use a method called 'Reed-Solomon error correction'. This system stores extra, necessary information along with the original data. This extra info allows scanning programs to mathematically reconstruct the missing parts of the QR code. Depending on the protection level chosen, a QR code can be about 30% damaged or covered and still work perfectly.
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Problems that prevent scanning
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