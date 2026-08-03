5 5 Image Credit : Getty

Problems that prevent scanning

Even though the algorithm is strong, some environmental factors can make it difficult to decode the code. If the mandatory white space, or 'quiet zone', around the QR code is missing, the camera gets confused about where the background ends and the code begins. Low contrast, glare on stickers, or poor lighting can also prevent the sensor from capturing the QR code correctly. Also, if you try to store a very large URL or too much information in a very small code, it might become blurry and unreadable.