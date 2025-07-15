Keep your salt dry during the rainy season with these simple hacks. Learn how to prevent salt from clumping and losing its flavor.

Salt Storage Tips: Does your kitchen salt get damp during the monsoon? No need to worry. With simple hacks, you can eliminate salt's moisture. Damp salt not only smells bad but also loses its taste. You can use these simple tips to remove moisture from kitchen ingredients.

Use Glass Jars

Always use glass jars or steel containers to store salt during the rainy season. Plastic containers attract moisture quickly, making the salt damp. Ensure the salt jar's lid is tightly sealed to prevent humid air from entering.

Lightly Heat the Salt

You can lightly heat the salt in a pan and store it in a container after it cools down. This will eliminate any slight moisture present in the salt.

Avoid Damp Storage Areas

Never store salt in a damp place. This increases the chances of moisture absorption. Always store salt in a dry area of the kitchen. Never handle salt with wet hands, as it will absorb moisture quickly.

Use Cloves or Rice

To prevent salt from getting damp, place a few cloves or some rice grains in the salt container. This will absorb any moisture present and keep the salt dry.

Use Blotting Paper

Before storing items like coffee and sugar in containers, line them with blotting paper. This will absorb moisture and prevent them from getting damp.

With these simple methods, you can prevent salt from getting damp. If your salt has already become damp, it's best to use it for other household purposes and avoid consuming it.