Idli Recipe: Gas Cylinder Finished? Make Soft, Fluffy Idlis Without LPG
So, your gas cylinder has run out, and you're wondering what to make? If you want something healthy and tasty without using LPG, idli is a fantastic option. We'll show you exactly how to make soft and spongy idlis without any gas.
Ingredients for making idli without gas
To make these idlis without gas, you'll need one cup of suji (semolina), one cup of curd, half a cup of water, half a teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of Eno or baking soda, and a little bit of oil for greasing.
Also Read: Oats Idli Recipe: Make Soft and Healthy Idlis with 10-Minute Batter
Prepare the idli batter
First, mix the suji and curd well in a large bowl. Slowly add water to make a smooth batter that's not too thick or too thin. Cover it and let it rest for 10-15 minutes so the suji can soak up the moisture. Just before steaming, add salt and then the Eno or baking soda. Start making the idlis as soon as the batter fluffs up.
How to make idli without gas
You can easily make idlis without gas using an electric steamer. First, add water to the steamer and let it heat up. Lightly grease the idli moulds with oil and pour in the batter. Place the moulds in the steamer and cook for 10-12 minutes. Check with a toothpick; if it comes out clean, your idlis are ready. You can eat them plain or with a tasty tadka.
Make idli in the microwave
A microwave is a safe and super-quick way to make idlis. They get ready in just 3-4 minutes! You'll need a microwave-safe idli mould for this. The best part is you don't even need to grease it. Just pour the batter into the moulds and microwave for 3 to 4 minutes. This method gives you soft, spongy idlis really fast.
Make idli on an induction cooktop
To make idlis on an induction cooktop, you need an induction-base cooker. Pour some water in it and place a stand inside. Once the water gets hot, fill the idli stand with batter and let it steam for 10 to 15 minutes. You'll see that your idlis turn out just as soft and spongy as they would on a gas stove.
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