Perfect Idli Batter Secret for Ultra-Soft, Snow-White Idlis at Home
Making idlis as soft and white as jasmine flowers depends on perfect measurements and the right technique. With this foolproof batter recipe, you can achieve fluffy, light idlis that melt in your mouth every time.
Even small mistakes matter
Even small mistakes matter when cooking, as they can ruin a dish. This article has the ingredients, method, and tips for making jasmine-soft idlis.
Ingredients needed
Idli rice-4 cups, Urad dal-1 cup, Poha-half cup, Sago-half cup, Fenugreek seeds-1 spoon, Salt to taste
Preparation method
Soaking
Wash and soak rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds in separate bowls. Wash and soak poha 30 minutes before grinding.
Grinding
Grind urad dal with cold water until buttery smooth. Then, grind rice, sago, and soaked poha to a slightly coarse texture. Combine both batters in a large bowl and mix well.
Fermentation
Let the batter ferment for 8-10 hours or overnight. The next day, add salt. Grease idli plates, pour the batter, and steam for 10-12 minutes on medium heat.
Tips for soft idlis are here
- Always use fresh, quality urad dal.
- Don't add too much water while grinding; a thick batter is key. This gives them a soft, white texture.
- Serve hot with chutney or sambar.
