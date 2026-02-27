Daily Chai Tips: The Secrets to Brewing a Perfectly Balanced and Delicious Cup of Tea
Most people make mistakes that affect their daily chai. Discover how to make a richer, more flavoursome, and perfectly balanced cup every time for a truly satisfying tea experience.
That perfect taste is tricky!
Step 1: Get the water right
First, get the water quantity right. For two cups of tea, take exactly two cups of water. Boil it for at least 4 minutes. This simple step removes the raw smell of water and makes your chai taste much better.
Step 2: Add ginger & masala
Love adrak or masala chai? Always add the ginger and spices to the water while it's boiling. Never add them to cold water. This trick helps the water fully absorb all those amazing flavours.
Step 3: Tea powder, then sugar
Once the water is boiling nicely, add the tea powder. Don't rush to add milk right away! Let the tea powder boil for at least 5 minutes to get that perfect colour and flavour. Add sugar after the tea powder has boiled, but *before* the milk. Adding sugar later makes the chai taste thin.
Step 4: The right time for milk.
Step 5: Your chai is ready!
So, how do you know it's done? Look for the bubbles. When you see big bubbles forming on the surface and the colour turns a rich, dark brown, your perfect cup of chai is officially ready to be served.
