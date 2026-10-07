Pour a ladleful of batter into the centre of the hot pan. Using the back of the ladle, quickly spread the batter outward in circular motions to create a thin layer. The thinner you spread it, the crispier the dosa is likely to become.

Drizzle a few drops of oil or ghee around the edges and over the dosa.

Step 6: Let it cook undisturbed

This is one of the most important steps. Allow the dosa to cook on medium heat without repeatedly moving it. You should see the edges becoming golden brown and crisp.

Once the underside is nicely browned and the dosa releases easily from the pan, fold it and serve immediately. For an extra-crispy dosa, you can cook it slightly longer until the surface turns a deeper golden colour.

Tips for extra-crispy dosas

Keep the batter consistency right: Very thick batter can produce heavy dosas, while extremely watery batter may be difficult to spread.

Don't overcrowd the pan: Make one dosa at a time and allow the pan to regain the right temperature before making the next one.

Use enough heat: A moderately hot pan helps create the characteristic crisp texture.

Don't flip unnecessarily: Traditional thin dosas generally don't need to be flipped. Let the underside cook completely.

Adjust the batter if needed: If your dosas are turning soft, try making the batter slightly thinner and spreading it more evenly.

Use oil or ghee: A small amount around the edges helps the dosa develop a beautiful golden, crispy texture.

Serve hot with chutney and sambar

Crispy dosas taste best straight from the pan. Serve them with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, sambar or potato masala for a classic South Indian meal.

With properly fermented batter, the right consistency and a well-heated pan, you can make thin, golden and crispy dosas at home without relying on restaurant-style equipment.