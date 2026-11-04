Thinking to make some sweet homemade treats this Diwali? We have an easy recipe for you by Chef Kunal Kapur! This delicious dry fruit ladoo recipe will take you around 50 minutes to make.
As Diwali is right around the corner, people are cooking sweet desserts at home. To make some special desserts for their family, try these dry fruit ladoos. Chef and MasterChef India judge, Kunal Kapur has shared this recipe which contains nuts, seeds, whole wheat flour and fragrant spices. This is how you can make them in around 50 minutes.
Ingridients
For Dry Fruits & Nuts:
- Ghee - 5tbsp
- Gaund (tree resin) - ½ cup
- Almonds - ½ cup
- Cashew nuts - ½ cup
- Peanuts - ¼ cup
- Pumpkin/Kharbooza seeds - 4tbsp
- Khus-Khus (poppy seeds)- 3 tbsp
- Til (sesame) - ¼ cup
For Ladoo:
- Ghee - ½ cup
- Besan (gram flour) - 3tbsp
- Atta (whole wheat flour) - 2cups
- Black cardamom seeds - 1 tsp
- Cardamom powder - 1 tsp
- Ginger powder (optional) - 2tsp
- Sugar (fine grain or powdered) - 1cup
Step-by-Step Guide
For the dry fruits of ladoo
Step 1: Fry the edible gum
In a pan, melt ghee and add the gaund. Fry on a low to medium heat until it starts to puff up. Set aside and allow any extra ghee to drain off. Crush up into a coarse texture.
Step 2. Roast The Almonds And Cashews
Use the remaining ghee and roast almonds and cashews. Once roasted, strain the excess ghee. Put the seeds on a plate. put them all into a blender and blend into a coarse texture.
Step 3: Fry The Peanuts And Pumpkin Seeds
In the same pan, add peanuts and roast until lightly browned. Remove them and fry the pumpkin seeds. Strain both ingredients and combine them with the roasted almonds and cashews on the plate.
Step 4: Roast The khus-khus And Sesame Seeds
If the ghee is insufficient, add a little more to the pan. Lightly fry the khus-khus and sesame seeds (til). Then, remove them using a strainer and add them to the other roasted nuts.
Step 5: Coarsely Grind The Nuts
Transfer all the roasted nuts and seeds into a mixer grinder and grind them into a coarse mixture. Avoid making a fine powder to retain the crunchy texture. Do not add the crushed gaund to the grinder. Keep the ground mixture and crushed gaund aside for the next preparation step.
How To Make The Ladoos
1. Roast Besan & Wheat Flour
Heat ½ cup ghee in a pan on medium flame and add besan and stir for around 1 minute. Now add whole wheat flour and stir properly. Roast the mixture till it turns golden brown.
2. Mix With Nuts And Seeds
Add the roasted flour mixture into the bowl with coarsely ground nuts and seeds and add the crushed gaund and mix all the ingredients together. Then, let it cool down to a warm temperature.
3. Add Sugar & Spices
Sprinkle black cardamom seeds, cardamom powder and ginger powder. Add powdered or fine grain sugar. Mix everything with your hands and make sure all the ingredients are properly mixed.
4. Shape Into Ladoos
Take some of the mixture and press between your palms. Roll into a ball and repeat with the rest. If the mixture is too dry or isn’t sticking together, add a little melted ghee.
5. Serve
Once you have made all your ladoos, let them set.
You now have ready to serve homemade dry fruit ladoos for Diwali!