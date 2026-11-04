Thinking to make some sweet homemade treats this Diwali? We have an easy recipe for you by Chef Kunal Kapur! This delicious dry fruit ladoo recipe will take you around 50 minutes to make.

As Diwali is right around the corner, people are cooking sweet desserts at home. To make some special desserts for their family, try these dry fruit ladoos. Chef and MasterChef India judge, Kunal Kapur has shared this recipe which contains nuts, seeds, whole wheat flour and fragrant spices. This is how you can make them in around 50 minutes.

Ingridients

For Dry Fruits & Nuts:

Ghee - 5tbsp

Gaund (tree resin) - ½ cup

Almonds - ½ cup

Cashew nuts - ½ cup

Peanuts - ¼ cup

Pumpkin/Kharbooza seeds - 4tbsp

Khus-Khus (poppy seeds)- 3 tbsp

Til (sesame) - ¼ cup

For Ladoo:

Ghee - ½ cup

Besan (gram flour) - 3tbsp

Atta (whole wheat flour) - 2cups

Black cardamom seeds - 1 tsp

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Ginger powder (optional) - 2tsp

Sugar (fine grain or powdered) - 1cup

Step-by-Step Guide

For the dry fruits of ladoo

Step 1: Fry the edible gum

In a pan, melt ghee and add the gaund. Fry on a low to medium heat until it starts to puff up. Set aside and allow any extra ghee to drain off. Crush up into a coarse texture.

Step 2. Roast The Almonds And Cashews

Use the remaining ghee and roast almonds and cashews. Once roasted, strain the excess ghee. Put the seeds on a plate. put them all into a blender and blend into a coarse texture.

Step 3: Fry The Peanuts And Pumpkin Seeds

In the same pan, add peanuts and roast until lightly browned. Remove them and fry the pumpkin seeds. Strain both ingredients and combine them with the roasted almonds and cashews on the plate.

Step 4: Roast The khus-khus And Sesame Seeds

If the ghee is insufficient, add a little more to the pan. Lightly fry the khus-khus and sesame seeds (til). Then, remove them using a strainer and add them to the other roasted nuts.

Step 5: Coarsely Grind The Nuts

Transfer all the roasted nuts and seeds into a mixer grinder and grind them into a coarse mixture. Avoid making a fine powder to retain the crunchy texture. Do not add the crushed gaund to the grinder. Keep the ground mixture and crushed gaund aside for the next preparation step.

How To Make The Ladoos

1. Roast Besan & Wheat Flour

Heat ½ cup ghee in a pan on medium flame and add besan and stir for around 1 minute. Now add whole wheat flour and stir properly. Roast the mixture till it turns golden brown.

2. Mix With Nuts And Seeds

Add the roasted flour mixture into the bowl with coarsely ground nuts and seeds and add the crushed gaund and mix all the ingredients together. Then, let it cool down to a warm temperature.

3. Add Sugar & Spices

Sprinkle black cardamom seeds, cardamom powder and ginger powder. Add powdered or fine grain sugar. Mix everything with your hands and make sure all the ingredients are properly mixed.

4. Shape Into Ladoos

Take some of the mixture and press between your palms. Roll into a ball and repeat with the rest. If the mixture is too dry or isn’t sticking together, add a little melted ghee.

5. Serve

Once you have made all your ladoos, let them set.

You now have ready to serve homemade dry fruit ladoos for Diwali!