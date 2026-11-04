You can stop buying expensive lipsticks now. You can make a 100 percent natural beetroot lip balm at home easily. Your lips will stay soft and pink this winter.

Makeup feels incomplete without lipstick. But daily chemical lipstick use makes your lips dark, dry, and chapped. Winter season makes this problem even worse. You have a simple solution right inside your kitchen. You just need one beetroot. Beetroot contains rich antioxidants and natural color. It makes your lips naturally pink from the inside. You can mix it with ghee and coconut oil. This combination keeps your lips super soft.

You can make this ayurvedic lipstick at home in just 10 minutes. Let us check the steps.

What all you need?

- Medium sized beetroot - 1 piece

- Coconut oil or almond oil - 2 teaspoons

- Ghee or Vaseline - 1 teaspoon

- Beeswax - 1 teaspoon (You can use extra Vaseline if beeswax is not available)

- Vitamin E capsule - 1 piece (Optional)

- One small container or empty lipstick tube

First Method: The easiest way (For daily tinted lip balm)

1. You must wash the beetroot properly, peel it, and cut it into small pieces. You grind it in a mixer and strain the juice. You will need around 2 teaspoons of thick juice.

2. You take a small bowl. You mix 2 teaspoons of coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of ghee, and the beetroot juice together.

3. You heat this mixture using the double boiler method. You just boil water in a big vessel and place your small bowl over it. You stir it for 2 to 3 minutes until the color mixes with the oil.

4. You take it off the heat and let it cool. You mix 1 Vitamin E capsule into it. You pour it into a small container and keep it in the fridge for 1 hour.

Your natural lip balm is ready! You will get a nice light pink tint when you apply it.

Second Method: For dark color exactly like market lipstick

1. You take beetroot juice in a pan and boil it on very low heat. You take it off the flame when the water dries up and it becomes a thick paste or powder. This is your natural color base.

2. You melt 1 teaspoon of beeswax and 2 teaspoons of coconut oil in another bowl.

3. You add half a teaspoon of that thick beetroot powder into the melted oil. You mix it very well, pour it into a container, and let it cool down.

This lipstick will look and feel exactly like a store-bought brand. But it remains 100 percent safe for your skin.

What are the main benefits?

- It contains zero lead or parabens. Your lips will never turn dark.

- Beetroot removes dark patches and gives a natural pink glow.

- Ghee and coconut oil moisturize your lips all night. Your lips will not crack in winter.

- You can store this in the fridge for up to 15 days.

Quick Tip: You can mix a little carrot juice with the beetroot if you want a darker shade. You can also add 1 drop of vanilla essence for a nice smell.