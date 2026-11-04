Annakut is prepared as an expression of gratitude for food and resources that sustain life. Devotees offer dishes to Krishna, often arranging them in tiers or piles that resemble a hill. The spread may also include cooked vegetables, lentils, rice, breads, sweets, savoury snacks and seasonal preparations.

There is no single menu followed by every household or temple. Dishes differ according to region, family tradition and available ingredients. In some temples, the offering is elaborate, with dozens or even hundreds of preparations. In homes, a smaller selection of cooked food can carry the same spirit of devotion.

The tradition is also known as Govardhan Puja because devotees worship Govardhan Hill and remember Krishna’s protection of the people of Braj. In some places, a symbolic hill is made using cow dung, decorated with flowers and worshipped. Cows may also be honoured, reflecting their place in traditional rural life.