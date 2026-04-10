Is Your Mango Chemically Ripened? Easy Ways to Check at Home
Mango season is here and the markets are full of them! They look so tempting, right? But are the mangoes you see naturally ripened or are they full of chemicals? Here’s how you can find out.
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Mango
Summer is here, and so is the demand for mangoes. Everyone, from kids to adults, eagerly waits to eat this fruit. But not all mangoes in the market are naturally ripened. Sellers often use chemicals to ripen them faster and make them look attractive. Eating these can cause health problems. So, let's find out how to spot these chemically treated mangoes.
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1. Fragrance... 2. Colour...
You can easily tell the difference by checking the smell and colour. Naturally ripened mangoes give off a sweet, pleasant fragrance. Also, look at the colour. A naturally ripened mango will be a uniform yellow. A chemically ripened one, however, often has a very bright, almost artificial-looking colour. So, you can easily spot the difference just by looking.
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Image Credit : Getty
3. Spots, marks... 4. Pressing and testing 5. Baking soda test
Look for spots and marks. A mango with too many spots could have been ripened using chemicals or injections. Also, try pressing the fruit gently. If it feels too soft or mushy, it's likely not natural. For a final check, wash the mangoes in baking soda water. If the colour starts to look strange or changes, you'll know it was ripened with chemicals.
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