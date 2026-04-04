Karnataka’s mango crop is expected to drop by 50 to 60 percent due to dry spells, unseasonal cold and hailstorms. Farmers face heavy losses, and reduced supply is likely to push mango prices higher across the state this summer.

The arrival of the mango season in Karnataka has brought disappointing news for both farmers and consumers, as this year’s crop has suffered a major setback. Production is expected to decline by 50 to 60 percent due to a combination of adverse weather conditions, including prolonged dry spells, unseasonal cold temperatures and recent hailstorms. The sharp drop in yield is a significant blow to growers who had anticipated a bumper harvest and is likely to lead to a steep rise in mango prices across the state this summer.

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Early Promise Turns Into Setback

At the beginning of the season, farmers were optimistic about a strong yield. Flowering began on schedule in late December in districts such as Ramanagara and Dharwad. By late January and February, mango orchards in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and neighbouring regions showed promising signs, raising hopes of an ‘up-season’ with high production.

However, changing weather patterns soon disrupted these expectations. Severe cold conditions, prolonged dry spells and hailstorms over the past few weeks prevented proper fruit development. In several areas, hailstorms damaged hundreds of hectares of tender mango crops, resulting in widespread losses.

Weather Impact on Fruit Setting

According to the State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, the problem began in January and February when temperatures dropped below the levels required for healthy fruit development. This led to a higher proportion of male flowers compared to hermaphrodite flowers, which are essential for fruit formation. As a result, fruit setting declined by around 20 percent. The popular Badami variety has been the worst affected.

Yield Takes a Sharp Decline

Initially, Karnataka was expected to produce between 14 and 16 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes this season. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the revised estimate has dropped significantly to around 6 to 7 lakh metric tonnes. This has effectively turned the season into a ‘down-season’, marking a steep decline in output.

Mango Cultivation Across the State

Karnataka has more than 1.48 lakh hectares under mango cultivation. In a typical ‘up-season’, production ranges between 14 and 16 lakh metric tonnes, while in a ‘down-season’, it usually falls between 6 and 9 lakh metric tonnes.

Key mango-growing districts include Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Chikkaballapur, Haveri, Mandya, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

Badami Variety Worst Hit

Data from the Mango Development Board highlights the extent of damage across different varieties. The fruit-setting rate for Badami is estimated at just 10 to 15 percent. Mallika has recorded 50 to 60 percent, while Totapuri, Neelam and Kesar varieties are relatively better at 60 to 70 percent. Sendura and Rasapuri stand at 50 to 60 percent, while Benisha has recorded 40 to 50 percent.

Unseasonal Rains Add to Losses

TR Vedamurthy, Managing Director of the State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, confirmed the impact of recent weather events. He stated that heavy hailstorms and unseasonal rains in March have severely affected several regions, causing extensive crop damage. Mango growers, in particular, have suffered significant losses due to these conditions.

With production sharply reduced, both farmers and consumers are expected to feel the impact, as prices are likely to rise and supply is expected to remain limited in the coming months.