Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Poolside Sunday with Raw Mango Amid Varanasi Shoot (PHOTOS)
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Hyderabad for her Telugu debut, but her recent Instagram post showed a softer side—family time, sunshine, and a nostalgic love for desi snacks like raw mango; Read On here
A rare slow Sunday in a busy schedule
Priyanka shared that it was one of those uncommon Sundays that truly felt relaxing. Between hectic shoots and travel, she embraced a calm day, giving fans a peek into her downtime.
Poolside moments and effortless style
The actor posted photos of herself unwinding by the pool—lounging in a robe and later posing in a blue bikini. The images reflected a carefree, sun-soaked break from her intense filming routine.
Desi cravings steal the spotlight
What caught everyone’s attention was her love for kachi keri (raw mango) sprinkled with red chilli powder. The simple snack struck a chord with fans, highlighting her rooted connection to Indian flavours.
Family time with Nick Jonas and Malti
Priyanka also shared heartwarming glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie spending time with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra. Another moment showed Malti bonding with Nick during a video call, adding a personal touch to her post.
A glimpse from the film set
Among the photos, a chalkboard with the phrase “behave like a man” hinted at behind-the-scenes moments from her ongoing shoot, sparking curiosity among fans.
Big Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli
Priyanka is shooting for her Telugu debut film Varanasi, directed by Rajamouli. The film features a star-studded cast including Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj.
A major comeback to Indian cinema
This film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian films after Jai Gangaajal. With a global career spanning Hollywood projects and web series like Citadel, her comeback has generated strong buzz.
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