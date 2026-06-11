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Indian Railways Lower Berth Tips: What Frequent Travellers Swear By; Try These 5 Solid Tricks
Most people prefer the lower berth while travelling by train. It's easier to sit on, you don't have the hassle of climbing up and down at night, and it's way more comfortable for senior citizens or women.
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If you want a lower berth on a train follow this trick when booking a ticket
Most people hunt for a lower berth first. It's easy to sit on, there's no hassle of climbing up and down, and it's more comfortable for older people and women. But sometimes, even after booking in advance, you don't get one, which is frustrating. Now, IRCTC itself has shared some simple tricks to increase your chances of getting a lower berth.
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How can senior citizens get a lower berth
According to Railway rules, senior citizens have the first right to lower berths. Men aged 60 years or more and women aged 45 years or more are given priority. This is why general passengers often don't get a lower berth.
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Lower Berth Allotment
Many people ignore the 'Choice of Berth' option and pay directly, but this is the most important step. If you want a lower berth, you must select 'Lower Berth' while booking. Also, selecting the 'Book only if lower berth is allotted' option ensures your ticket is confirmed only if a lower berth is available.
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lower berth know rules
IRCTC has clarified that seat allocation in the general quota is completely system-driven. No employee has any say in it. However, booking under the senior citizen quota significantly increases your chances of getting a lower berth.
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How to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth on Indian Railways Trains
If your ticket is confirmed but you still didn't get a lower berth, don't worry. The train's TTE can sometimes help passengers if needed.
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How to Get a Confirmed Lower Berth on Indian Railways Trains
The TTE can help you get a lower berth if another passenger has a vacant seat or if a seat exchange is possible. So, it's always a good idea to speak to them politely during your journey.
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