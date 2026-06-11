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If you want a lower berth on a train follow this trick when booking a ticket

Most people hunt for a lower berth first. It's easy to sit on, there's no hassle of climbing up and down, and it's more comfortable for older people and women. But sometimes, even after booking in advance, you don't get one, which is frustrating. Now, IRCTC itself has shared some simple tricks to increase your chances of getting a lower berth.