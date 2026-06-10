Indian Railways will conduct fire safety audits at stations nationwide to bolster security. Separately, a safety drive to inspect all ICF coaches for structural flaws was launched after a train split into two sections in Ludhiana on June 6.

Nationwide Fire Safety Audits at Stations

The Indian Railways will conduct fire safety audits at railway stations across the country to further strengthen safety and security. The initiative will assess existing fire safety systems and identify areas that require improvement to enhance the safety of passengers and protect railway assets.

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The audit will cover all critical safety infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air-conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits, firefighting equipment, water availability, pumping arrangements, and sprinkler systems. The objective is to ensure that railway stations are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies, including fire incidents.

The audit will also assess compliance with prescribed fire safety and security standards. Any deficiencies identified during the inspection process will be addressed through prompt corrective measures. Joint inspection teams comprising officials from various departments will conduct the audits. Assistance from specialised agencies and State Fire Departments will also be sought wherever required.

Improvements identified during the audits will be taken up on priority to further strengthen safety preparedness. Indian Railways remains committed to continuously enhancing safety and security across its network. This fire safety audit initiative marks another important step towards strengthening safety standards and improving emergency preparedness at railway stations.

Safety Drive Launched for ICF Coaches

Meanwhile, on June 7, the Ministry of Railways launched a nationwide safety drive and ordered a comprehensive inspection of all Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches following the detection of a crack in a sleeper coach of the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train at Ludhiana on June 6.

In a series of immediate corrective measures, the Railway Ministry directed all zones to carry out detailed inspections of ICF coaches, with special emphasis on identifying rust, corrosion and structural weaknesses in critical areas. The exercise is expected to be completed within this week.

According to the ministry, any coach found to be suffering from excessive corrosion or structural deterioration will be withdrawn from service to ensure passenger safety. Senior officials from the Railway Board headquarters, workshops, and divisions will conduct super-checks.

Zonal Railways have also released an informative video on the issue. Advanced equipment such as endoscopy cameras and ultrasonic thickness gauges will be used for thorough inspection of critical areas. All workshops undertaking periodic overhauling will be audited within the next month.

The Ministry is also simplifying Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to enable faster condemnation of coaches with severe corrosion or those requiring excessively high repair costs.

Ludhiana Incident Prompts Review

The safety review was initiated after an incident involving the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train at Ludhiana Railway Station on June 6. According to railway officials, the train experienced a severe jolt while departing from the station, resulting in the train splitting into two sections and causing panic among railway personnel and passengers.

A series of recent railway incidents has once again sparked intense concerns regarding train safety across the country.