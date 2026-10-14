Trick 3: Add soaked semolina and sugar (if no flattened rice)

You can use semolina if you do not have flattened rice for your 500 grams of batter. You soak 200 grams of semolina in water for a while.

You blend this soaked semolina with salt and half a spoon of sugar into a smooth paste. You mix this paste into the sour batter and prepare your dosas. The sugar and semolina remove the sourness and give your dosas a crispy, hotel style red colour.