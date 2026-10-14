Navratri 2026 Day 4 honours Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Discover royal blue colour significance, outfit ideas, puja vidhi, offerings and the spiritual importance of worshipping the Goddess during the auspicious festival.

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, who is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile. Worshipping her is associated with health, prosperity, strength and positive energy. Devotees seek her blessings for happiness and success in life.

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Royal Blue Colour Significance

Royal blue represents elegance, confidence, strength and tranquillity. During Navratri, the colour symbolises inner peace, stability and spiritual depth. Wearing royal blue is considered a way to celebrate the festive spirit while reflecting devotion and positivity.

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What To Wear On Day 4 Of Navratri?

Devotees can wear royal blue ethnic outfits such as sarees, salwar suits, lehengas or kurtas. Blue dupattas, traditional jewellery and matching accessories can complete the festive look. Men can opt for royal blue kurtas or other traditional attire.

Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day by taking a bath and offering prayers to Maa Kushmanda. Fresh flowers, fruits, sweets and incense are offered to the Goddess. Many devotees also chant her mantras and perform aarti to seek her blessings.

Significance Of Day 4

Maa Kushmanda is associated with energy, light and creation. Devotees believe that worshipping her helps remove negativity and brings courage, prosperity and well-being. The fourth day of Navratri is an opportunity to seek her divine grace and celebrate the power of feminine energy.