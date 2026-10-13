Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of potatoes baked in hot sand, captioned “Potatoes baked in sand….. looks yummy!” The post sparked nostalgic reactions, with social media users recalling traditional cooking methods and regional recipes.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently caught the attention of social media users after sharing a video of potatoes being baked in hot sand. Captioned “Potatoes baked in sand….. looks yummy!”, the post showcased a traditional cooking method that uses heated sand to cook potatoes without frying them in oil. The video sparked conversations online, with users recalling childhood memories of potatoes roasted over a fire and sharing their own ways of enjoying the humble vegetable.

The cooking technique, commonly associated with bhuna aloo or aloo in baloo, also highlighted how traditional food preparation methods continue to resonate with people across generations.

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What Is Bhuna Aloo Or Aloo In Baloo?

The cooking method featured in the video is commonly known as bhuna aloo or aloo in baloo. It involves placing whole, unpeeled potatoes in a large pan filled with hot sand. The heated sand surrounds the potatoes and cooks them through dry heat without the need for oil.

As the potatoes cook, their insides become soft while their skins develop a lightly charred exterior. Once ready, the potatoes are removed from the sand and cleaned to remove any remaining grains. They are then broken into chunks and seasoned with chaat masala, lime juice and coriander chutney, giving the dish a tangy and spicy flavour.

This simple preparation highlights a traditional way of cooking potatoes that relies on heat rather than deep-frying.

Social Media Users Share Their Reactions

The video, shared by Harsh Goenka on X, prompted users to recall traditional cooking methods and suggest their own ways of preparing roasted potatoes. While some responses focused on childhood memories, others highlighted the distinctive flavours associated with traditional recipes.

One user commented: "It's taste yummy, i remember 20-25 year back when there was no big building , people use to put potato in fire, which they use to warm them outside."

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Another user shared a recipe for enhancing the flavour of baked potatoes, writing: "Mashed the baked potato. Add little mustard oil,finely chopped onion,green chilli and little coriander leaves. It tastes awesome."

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A third user praised the traditional preparation, commenting: “Wow! The taste of potatoes roasted in the sand in true desi style is just something else. The aroma of the soil and the flavor of the traditional method—truly amazing!.”

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A Traditional Cooking Method That Brings Back Memories

The reactions highlight how familiar foods can evoke memories of traditional cooking practices and regional flavours. From potatoes roasted over a fire to sand-baked bhuna aloo and regional preparations such as aloo bharta, the comments reflected the many ways people enjoy this everyday ingredient.

Goenka's post has also drawn attention to a cooking technique that does not require frying potatoes in oil. The discussion serves as a reminder that traditional cooking methods continue to hold a special place in people's memories and food preferences.