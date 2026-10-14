You do not always need to buy new pots to refresh your balcony garden. Clean, sturdy household containers can be repurposed into planters, provided they are suitable for growing plants.

Old buckets, selected metal containers and durable tubs can be given a fresh appearance with outdoor-safe paint or simple decorative patterns. You can coordinate the colours with your festive decorations or use earthy shades to complement terracotta pots.

Arrange the planters at different heights using stable plant stands or shelves to make the display more interesting.

Gardening tip: Add adequate drainage holes to containers that are suitable for conversion. Avoid containers that may leach harmful substances into the soil, and do not use painted or chemically treated vessels for growing edible plants unless their safety is established.

6. Add a Fragrant Corner With Potted Herbs

A festive balcony can be attractive and practical at the same time. Consider growing herbs such as mint, basil or coriander in suitable containers, depending on the season and available sunlight.

Place the herb pots together on a small stand or windowsill shelf. Their fresh green foliage can balance the bright colours of flowering plants, while the herbs can also be used in everyday cooking.

Gardening tip: Use separate pots for herbs with different watering or sunlight requirements. Harvest leaves gradually instead of removing too much growth at once, allowing the plants to continue growing.

7. Give Your Balcony a Fresh Look With a Plant Arrangement

Sometimes, a balcony makeover is less about adding more things and more about arranging what you already have. Group pots by size, leaf shape or colour to create a more organised appearance.

Place taller plants in the corners, medium-sized pots along the walls and smaller flowering plants where they can be seen easily. A trailing plant on a secure shelf can soften the edges of the arrangement.

Gardening tip: Keep the main walking area clear and make sure pots do not obstruct drains. Leave enough room to open doors, move around comfortably and water the plants without spilling water onto neighbouring balconies.

A few colourful flowers, well-arranged pots, reusable planters and warm lighting can make a noticeable difference to a balcony. The key is to work with the space and sunlight you already have rather than buying too many plants or decorations.