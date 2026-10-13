October can be an ideal time to prepare your garden for a colourful winter, especially in many parts of India where the weather begins to cool down. From vibrant petunias and cheerful calendulas to fragrant sweet peas, several flowers can brighten balconies, terraces and home gardens in the coming months.

Whether you have a spacious garden or just a few pots near a sunny window, choosing the right flowers and planting them at the right time can help you enjoy a beautiful display through winter. However, planting schedules can vary depending on your region, local temperatures and the amount of sunlight your plants receive.

If you are planning to refresh your garden this month, here are eight flowers worth considering for the winter season.