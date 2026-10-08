Many people make a huge mistake here. You should never cut okra right after washing it. You must dry the vegetable completely without leaving any water on it. You need to wipe the okra well with a clean kitchen cloth and only then cut it into pieces. The vegetable releases slime during cooking if it has too much moisture on it.

Do not cover the pan

You should never put a lid on the pan while cooking okra. The lid traps steam and moisture inside. This makes the okra even more sticky. You must always keep the pan open while cooking this vegetable.