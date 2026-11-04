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Diwali 2026: Sobhita Dhulipala's Saree Looks To Bring Perfect Mix of Elegance This Festive Season
Love Sobhita Dhuliupala's stunning looks? Well, her desi style is especially perfect when it comes to glam-ups for the festive season. Keep scrolling to learn more!
What a diva!
Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks and acting prowess! The actress is also a style icon. Here's looking at her best saree looks to look stunning this Diwali and festive season!
Simple patterns!
Nothing brings sheer elegance more than a stunning striped or a chequered saree in bold colours paired with a sleeveless blouse, just like Sobhita!
Desi girl!
How gorgeous is this deep orange-coloured saree with embellished contrasting blouse and sequinned detailing? Those big, bold jhumkas and bold eye makeup are adding more spice to this look.
Sheer elegance!
Nothing beats a sheer elegant drape with see-through fabric embellished with sequins, so midnight sun coded!
A soft tissue drape!
We love a one-colour soft tissue drape this festive season. Perfect for Diwali parties and cocktail glam. Elegant, classy and bold!
Cocktail glam!
Want to wear black this Diwali? Style a saree with a statement blouse, just like Sobhita!
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