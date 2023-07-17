Poha to Bhindi Raita: 5 authentic foods of Madhya Pradesh

Lifestyle
Discover the authentic flavors of Madhya Pradesh through Poha, Dal Bafla, Bhopali Gosht Korma, Bhutte Ka Kees, and Bhindi Raita. Immerse in the culinary journey of the region
This popular Madhya Pradesh dish made with flattened rice, tempered with mustard seeds, onions, and spices, offering a delightful mix of textures and flavors is a breakfast staple
This traditional dish of baked wheat dough balls is served with spicy lentil curry. Savor the crispy exterior, soft interior, and rich aroma of the lentil curry
Grated corn sautéed in ghee with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and spices, creating a burst of flavors in every bite. A perfect balance of sweet corn and aromatic spices.
This regal dish from Bhopal features tender mutton cooked in a rich, aromatic blend of spices, yogurt, and nuts, creating a symphony of flavors fit for a king
Sautéed okra mixed with creamy yogurt, spices, and a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves. It adds a refreshing balance to the rich flavors of Madhya Pradesh's main dishes