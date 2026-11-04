November is one of the best months to plan a budget friendly winter getaway in India. With the mercury starting to dip across the country, mountain destinations in the Himalayas provide fresh mornings, cold evenings, scenic valleys and, at some higher-altitude locations, the first glimpses of snow.

If you would like to see snow-covered landscapes, enjoy a peaceful mountain holiday or escape the city rush, there are several destinations worth exploring without spending a fortune. From Himachal Pradesh's picturesque hill towns to the beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand and Kashmir, November offers plenty of opportunities for an affordable mountain escape.

But it’s not a sure bet that we’ll see snow everyplace in November.Lower towns will generally stay cool with mountain views and winter scenery, but higher altitude locations might get early snowfalls depending on the weather.

Here are five budget-friendly places in India to visit in November for snow, cool weather and a memorable holiday.