A viral video shows an Indian man’s shock at the price of bhindi (okra) in a US supermarket, which he calculated at Rs 7,200 per kilogram. The clip sparked online discussions about the high cost of imported produce due to logistics and specialized supply chains.

A video showing an Indian man's astonishment at the price of bhindi (okra) in a US grocery store has captured the internet's attention, triggering a lively discussion about food costs, imported produce and life overseas.

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The viral clip was recorded during a visit to a supermarket in the United States, where the man came across a packet of fresh bhindi being sold at a price that left him stunned. After converting the cost into Indian currency, he calculated that the vegetable was effectively priced at around Rs 7,200 per kilogram, a figure far higher than what consumers typically pay in India.

Check the viral video here:

Unable to hide his surprise, the man shared his reaction in the video, which quickly spread across social media platforms. The clip resonated with many viewers, particularly Indians living abroad who are familiar with the premium prices often charged for imported vegetables and specialty ingredients.

Bhindi is a staple vegetable in many Indian households and is widely available across local markets in India at a fraction of the price. However, in countries such as the United States, Indian vegetables are often imported, stored and distributed through specialised supply chains. These additional logistics costs can significantly increase retail prices.

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The video sparked a wave of reactions online. Some users joked that bhindi had become a "luxury item" overseas, while others shared similar experiences of paying substantially more for familiar Indian groceries in foreign countries. Several commenters pointed out that imported fruits, vegetables and spices often command premium prices due to transportation, storage and limited availability.

Others highlighted that direct price comparisons between India and the US can be misleading because wages, purchasing power and overall living costs differ considerably between the two countries. For many residents in the US, the actual impact of such prices may not be as dramatic when viewed in the context of local earnings.

The viral discussion also shed light on the broader challenges faced by expatriates trying to maintain familiar dietary habits while living abroad. From vegetables and spices to regional snacks, many imported Indian food products are often sold at significantly higher prices outside the country.

As the video continues to gain traction online, it has become another example of how everyday shopping experiences can spark global conversations. For many viewers, the sight of bhindi costing nearly Rs 7,200 per kilogram was enough to stop scrolling and join the debate about food prices, imports and the realities of life overseas.

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