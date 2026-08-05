Most parrots don't actually understand the meaning of the words they speak. They are simply copying the sounds. They don't understand grammar or sentence structure like humans do. Some parrots can connect a specific sound with a particular situation or object. For instance, if you teach it to say 'Good morning' every day, the parrot might start saying it in the mornings. After long-term training, some very smart parrots can form a link between an object and its name. But this is not the same as understanding a language like humans. It's just a type of association that comes from training.