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Housefly Problem during monsoon? Try This Natural Water Mixture to Keep Flies Out of Your Home
The monsoon brings cool weather, but it also brings the annoying problem of houseflies. If you're spotting them all over your kitchen, dining table, and other parts of the house, you should definitely try these simple home remedies.
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Keep your home spick and span
Flies just love dirty places with rotting food, garbage, and bad smells. So, always keep your kitchen and the areas around your house super clean. If you spill food or juice, wipe it up right away. Also, make sure to cover any leftover food and empty your dustbin regularly.
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Your AC can be a big help
Flies really enjoy hot and humid weather. If you have the AC running inside, the cool temperature can actually reduce their activity and make them less of a nuisance.
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Try this salt and pepper spray
First, boil two cups of water and let it cool down. Then, add one spoonful of salt and a little black pepper powder to it and mix well. Once the mixture is completely cool, pour it into a spray bottle. Spray it on your windows, doors, and any other spots where you see a lot of flies. This can really help keep them out.
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Ginger powder works wonders
Take a cup of water and add one large spoon of dry ginger powder. Mix it thoroughly. If you spray this solution in areas where flies usually gather, you'll notice the problem getting much better.
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No standing water, please!
During the monsoon, water collected in buckets, flower pot trays, sinks, or other containers becomes a breeding ground for flies and other insects. So, make it a point to empty any standing water around the house immediately. These simple home remedies can significantly reduce the fly menace. However, if the problem continues or you have health concerns, it's always best to consult an expert.
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