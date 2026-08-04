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The big question about fridge magnets

Almost every home has a fridge, and many of us love decorating the door with magnets. We stick on souvenirs from our trips, our kids' photos, or even shopping lists. While they make the fridge look lively, a big question remains: do these magnets harm the fridge's performance or cause it to break down sooner? Let's see what the experts have to say.