Australia vs Switzerland: The Complete Comparison Every Indian Immigrant Should Read
Australia or Switzerland—which is better for Indians? Compare jobs, average salaries, permanent residency options, cost of living, work visas, and overall quality of life before making your move abroad.
Why are our people flocking there? The real story of Australia vs Switzerland
Offers are fine, but where is it easier to find jobs?
Everyone knows Switzerland offers mind-blowing salaries. Talented professionals in IT, banking, pharma, and research get huge pay packages. But there's a catch. The Swiss give first preference to EU citizens. It's quite tough for companies to sponsor work visas for non-EU citizens like Indians.
On the other hand, Australia is a different story. The country has plenty of jobs in IT, software, data science, healthcare, and engineering. Their skilled migration process makes it much easier for Indians to get a job and settle down.
So, for pure salary, Switzerland wins. But for a job guarantee and easy sponsorship, Australia is the clear choice.
Salaries vs Living Costs: Where can you save more?
In Switzerland, salaries are high, but so are daily expenses. House rents, health insurance, and groceries cost a lot. However, the low income tax rates mean you can still save a good amount every month.
Now, coming to Australia. The cost of living here is about 25% to 30% lower than in Switzerland. Groceries, restaurants, and transport are all reasonably priced. The only thing is, taxes are a bit higher here.
If you want a peaceful life with lower monthly expenses, Australia is better. But if your main goal is to save a lot of money, Switzerland is the place for you.
Students and PR: Where is the future more secure?
For Indian students, Australia has always been a hot favourite. After finishing their studies, students can easily get a post-study work visa. Plus, the points-based PR system makes it very easy to get permanent residency and settle in the same country.
In Switzerland, you'll find world-class universities. But for non-EU graduates, getting a job permit or PR after graduation is a very difficult process.
For Indian students who want to study abroad and settle there with PR, Australia is the best choice, hands down.
Language and Culture: Where is it easier for our people to adjust?
Australia's main language is English, so Indians face no communication problems. Plus, there's already a huge Indian community there. You'll find Indian restaurants, cultural groups, and our festival vibe everywhere.
In Switzerland, however, people speak German, French, and Italian. While English might work in the office, daily life can get very difficult if you don't know the local languages.
If you want to avoid language issues and blend in quickly, Australia is a much more suitable option.
Lifestyle and Environment: What's their mark?
Swiss cities like Zurich and Geneva are famous for their stunning Alps, clean air, extremely low crime rates, and disciplined society. It's a dream location for anyone who wants a rich and luxurious life.
Then you have Australia's Melbourne and Sydney. These cities are the go-to places for beautiful beaches, great weather, vibrant nightlife, a strong sports culture, and a truly multi-cultural lifestyle.
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