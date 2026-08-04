Everyone knows Switzerland offers mind-blowing salaries. Talented professionals in IT, banking, pharma, and research get huge pay packages. But there's a catch. The Swiss give first preference to EU citizens. It's quite tough for companies to sponsor work visas for non-EU citizens like Indians.

On the other hand, Australia is a different story. The country has plenty of jobs in IT, software, data science, healthcare, and engineering. Their skilled migration process makes it much easier for Indians to get a job and settle down.

So, for pure salary, Switzerland wins. But for a job guarantee and easy sponsorship, Australia is the clear choice.