Front-Load Washing Machine: This machine works on a 'Tumbling action' technology. This means the clothes are lifted up in the drum and then dropped back down to get clean. It uses very little water. Because of the low water level, the soap's quality and foam level are very important.

Top-Load Washing Machine: This machine works using a 'Pulsator' or 'Agitator' method. Here, the clothes are completely soaked in water and spun around rapidly. This process uses a lot more water.